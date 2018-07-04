Joey Chestnut Takes 11th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Crown

Joey Chestnut wins 11th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, scarfing down 64 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

By Scooby Axson
July 04, 2018

Joey Chestnut won his 11th championship at the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on Wednesday.

The 34–year–old Chestnut, nicknamed "Jaws" for good reason, beat 20 other men on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk, eating 64 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, showing a Golden State Warriors level of dominance with each bite.

The title was Chestnut's third in a row and 11th in the last 12 years, taking home the Mustard Belt by destroying all others and eating 19 more hot dogs than his closest competitor. 

Miki Sudo won the women's even for the fifth straight time, beating 18 others, including record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas.

Sudo ate 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes in defending her crown, easily outpacing second-place finisher Michelle Lesco, who downed 28 wieners and buns.

Last year, Sudo ate 41 franks, just short of Thomas' record of 45.

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)