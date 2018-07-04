Joey Chestnut won his 11th championship at the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on Wednesday.

The 34–year–old Chestnut, nicknamed "Jaws" for good reason, beat 20 other men on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk, eating 64 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, showing a Golden State Warriors level of dominance with each bite.

The title was Chestnut's third in a row and 11th in the last 12 years, taking home the Mustard Belt by destroying all others and eating 19 more hot dogs than his closest competitor.

Miki Sudo won the women's even for the fifth straight time, beating 18 others, including record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas.

Sudo ate 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes in defending her crown, easily outpacing second-place finisher Michelle Lesco, who downed 28 wieners and buns.

Last year, Sudo ate 41 franks, just short of Thomas' record of 45.