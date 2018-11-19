Whether your foodie friend or family member is one who loves to cook or simply enjoy the creations of a more experienced chef, these food-centric gifts are sure to please. (You may even want to grab something for yourself!)

S’well Roamer

Larger and with a wider mouth than the traditional S’well bottles, the Roamer allows for sharing and the ability to add ice with ease, all while still keeping drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. It also comes with an easy-to-carry loop for those on-the-go.

Baking steel

Made in Hanover, Mass., this is more than just an 0.38" thick, 9.4-pound piece of steel. Serving as both bakeware and cookware, the ultimate foodie can use it as a pizza stone, a stovetop griddle for bacon, a tool for the grill or even a cold surface for handling dough.

Silver Oak Wine

Skip the dreaded search through your local liquor store and give a gift that’s ready to give: this 2014 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon comes packed in a wood box with two Silver Oak etched wine glasses. Cheers to that!

Philips Avance Smokeless Indoor Grill

Not everyone has the luxury of a backyard, a reasonable climate and an outdoor grill on the patio, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice the taste of grilled meats, fish and vegetables. Using infrared technology and reflectors, this indoor grill heats up to a consistent 446°F and cooks food without any smoke.

Foodie dice

Roll the dice and accept the cooking challenge. These foodie dice will make the kitchen feel like a real-life episode of Chopped. Laser engraved on wood, five primary dice give options for protein, cooking methods, carbs, herbs and bonus ingredients, plus four additional dice will add in veggies options. There are over 186,000 possible combinations for the ultimate chef.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking

This cookbook and New York Times bestseller by chef and writer Samin Nosrat is a must-read for both aspiring and experienced chefs and foodies alike. With illustrations and 100 essential recipes, the book sets out to teach the four elements of cooking which Nosrat says will make any meal taste delicious.

Shower Beer Holder

What’s better than a shower beer? Something to hold said shower beer while in the shower. This waterproof holder will stick on to any slick surface. (For those who prefer vino, it also comes in a wine glass model.

Rabbit Axis wine opener

For the foodies who are good in the kitchen but struggle at the bar cart, this lever style wine opener removes the cork in three easy steps. Plus, it folds up nicely for compact storage.

Pistachio Pedestal

Here’s a unique gift that will solve a common problem while cracking and enjoying pistachios: the leftover shells and debris that quickly pile up. This dish features a top tier for serving the nuts and lower level designed to hold all of the remains.

Lord Jones Holiday Edition CBD Gumdrops

Food lovers will love the special flavors, texture and taste of these high-end gumdrops—sugarplum and mango chili are exclusive for the holiday season—but the real appeal of these gummies is the addition of CBD, or cannabidiol, which claims to help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

Small batch Quarterly Hot Sauce Subscription

This gift will keep on giving long after the holidays. Fuego Box sources craft and small-batch hot sauces from all over the world and this subscription will give four shipments of flavorful sauces that actually taste good—and won’t just burn your taste buds off.

Weber iGrill Bluetooth Thermometer

Never worry about undercooked chicken or overdone steaks again with this Bluetooth thermometer, which lets you check what’s cooking on the grill from your phone. In between messaging friends and scrolling through Instagram, you’ll get an alert when your dinner has reached its ideal temperature.

Sports Ice Cube Molds

For the fan who loves sports and food, these novelty ice cube molds are a fun stocking stuffer. Make sure your recipient puts them to good use right away so he or she can enjoy some festive cocktail rocks for the games during the holiday season.

