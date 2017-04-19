Whether or not she actually has time to work out, we all know a mom who likes to live in gym wear. No matter if she's training for a marathon or simply into the athleisure lifestyle, we've got some seriously sporty gift ideas for Mother's Day that will sleek-ify any woman’s day-to-day.

Scroll down for our heart-pounding picks, from the most comfortable leggings she'll ever wear to the gym tote so versatile she can carry it anywhere.

1. NOT YOUR MOTHER'S SEA SALT SPRAY

Not Your Mother's | $5

2. TORY SPORT YOGA MAT BAG

Tory Sport | $19

3. NIKE SWEATSHIRT

Nike | $120

4. OLYMPIA ACTIVEWEAR SPORTS BRA

Olympia | $75

5. ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY LEGGINGS

Adidas by Stella McCartney | $67

6. PEPPER & MAYNE HOODIE

Pepper & Mayne | $71

7. MONREAL LONDON TENNIS RACKET GRIP

Monreal | $13

8. BAN.DO WATERBOTTLE

Ban.do | $28

9. ATHLETA GYM BAG

Athleta | $79

10. ADIDAS SNEAKERS

Adidas | $180

11. COOLA CHAPSTICK

Coola | $18

12. SWEATY BETTY TANK TOP

Sweaty Betty | $75

13. OUTDOOR VOICES FOAM ROLLER

Outdoor Voices | $50

14. BANDIER POUCH

Bandier | $120

