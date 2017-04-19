Mother's Day gift ideas for the sporty mom
- Mother's Day is May 14—start shopping for the active mom in your life with this list of seriously sporty gifts for Mother's Day.
Whether or not she actually has time to work out, we all know a mom who likes to live in gym wear. No matter if she's training for a marathon or simply into the athleisure lifestyle, we've got some seriously sporty gift ideas for Mother's Day that will sleek-ify any woman’s day-to-day.
Scroll down for our heart-pounding picks, from the most comfortable leggings she'll ever wear to the gym tote so versatile she can carry it anywhere.
1. NOT YOUR MOTHER'S SEA SALT SPRAY
Not Your Mother's | $5
2. TORY SPORT YOGA MAT BAG
Tory Sport | $19
3. NIKE SWEATSHIRT
Nike | $120
4. OLYMPIA ACTIVEWEAR SPORTS BRA
Olympia | $75
5. ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY LEGGINGS
Adidas by Stella McCartney | $67
6. PEPPER & MAYNE HOODIE
Pepper & Mayne | $71
7. MONREAL LONDON TENNIS RACKET GRIP
Monreal | $13
8. BAN.DO WATERBOTTLE
Ban.do | $28
9. ATHLETA GYM BAG
Athleta | $79
10. ADIDAS SNEAKERS
Adidas | $180
11. COOLA CHAPSTICK
Coola | $18
12. SWEATY BETTY TANK TOP
Sweaty Betty | $75
13. OUTDOOR VOICES FOAM ROLLER
Outdoor Voices | $50
14. BANDIER POUCH
Bandier | $120
