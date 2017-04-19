Edge

Mother's Day gift ideas for the sporty mom

Quickly

  • Mother's Day is May 14—start shopping for the active mom in your life with this list of seriously sporty gifts for Mother's Day.
icon
InStyle Staff
an hour ago

Whether or not she actually has time to work out, we all know a mom who likes to live in gym wear. No matter if she's training for a marathon or simply into the athleisure lifestyle, we've got some seriously sporty gift ideas for Mother's Day that will sleek-ify any woman’s day-to-day.

Scroll down for our heart-pounding picks, from the most comfortable leggings she'll ever wear to the gym tote so versatile she can carry it anywhere.

1. NOT YOUR MOTHER'S SEA SALT SPRAY

Not Your Mother's |  $5

2. TORY SPORT YOGA MAT BAG

Tory Sport |  $19

3. NIKE SWEATSHIRT

Nike |  $120

4. OLYMPIA ACTIVEWEAR SPORTS BRA

Olympia | $75

5. ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY LEGGINGS

Adidas by Stella McCartney |  $67

6. PEPPER & MAYNE HOODIE

Pepper & Mayne |  $71

7. MONREAL LONDON TENNIS RACKET GRIP

Monreal | $13

8. BAN.DO WATERBOTTLE 

Ban.do |  $28

9. ATHLETA GYM BAG

Athleta |  $79

10. ADIDAS SNEAKERS

Adidas |  $180

11. COOLA CHAPSTICK

Coola |  $18

12. SWEATY BETTY TANK TOP

Sweaty Betty |  $75

13. OUTDOOR VOICES FOAM ROLLER

Outdoor Voices |  $50

14. BANDIER POUCH

Bandier |  $120

For more gifts for sporty moms, check out InStyle.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters