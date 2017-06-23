The best sport swimsuits for laps, surfing, snorkeling and more
If your workout plans involve water, you’re going to need a sport swimsuit that stays in place and allows you to move freely. Since different water sports (SUP, surfing, snorkeling, or logging serious laps) have unique challenges, choosing the right swimsuit can be difficult. While surfers may want extra coverage to protect from UV rays, for example, someone doing SUP may require a suit that lets them move their arms freely for perfect form. Here, the best sport swimsuits for the water workout of your choice.
For SUP: TYR Brooke Bralette and Classic Bikini Bottom
To buy: Top ($40; kohls.com) and bottom ($30; kohls.com)
For Laps: Nike Core Solid Tank One-Piece Swimsuit
To buy: $60; kohls.com
For Laps: Speedo Quantum Splice-PowerFlex Eco
To buy: $78; amazon.com
For Snorkeling: Patagonia Fair Trade Solid Nanogrip Bikini Top and Bottom
To buy: Top ($69; patagonia.com) and bottom ($65; patagonia.com)
For Surfing: Roxy Pop Surf Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit
To buy: $90; roxy.com
For Everything: Athleta Tri-ssential Tankini
The back pockets on the top—great for stashing fuel—make this suit ideal for multi-sport days.
To buy: Top ($79; athleta.com) and bottom ($49; athleta.com)