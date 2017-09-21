On Thursday, Sports Illustrated unveiled its 2017 Fittest 50 list, naming the most in-shape, best-conditioned men and women in sports right now.

While many well-known names made the cut—including LeBron James, Allyson Felix, Conor McGregor and Lindsey Vonn—there are also some athletes from less mainstream sports on the list that may be a surprise to some.

Here are a few Fittest 50 athletes you might not have predicted to make the list—unless you're a big fan of rugby or rock climbing.

• Hunter McIntyre, Spartan Race athlete

• New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan

• Rugby stars Carlin Isles and Kieran Read

• Rock climbers Alex Honnold, Sasha DiGiulian and 16-year-old Ashima Shiraishi

• CrossFit stars Mat Fraser, Tia-Clair Toomey and Kara Webb

• American Ninja Warrior star Jessie Graff

• Ultra-marathoner Scott Jurek

• WWE’s John Cena and Charlotte Flair

