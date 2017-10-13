KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII – As he covers the 2017 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, readers can follow along with Sports Illustrated contributor Brian Dessart through his live Twitter feed below. As the weekend progresses, he'll be posting photos, videos, race statistics and much more.

Tweets by briandessart

​More Ironman coverage

• Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 Ironman World Championships

• Highlights from the 2016 Ironman world championship in Kona

• Ironman World Championship: Sports Illustrated's 50 greatest photos

• Ironman in Kona: Tom Warren's victory that started it all