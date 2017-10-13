Ironman World Championships 2017: Live Updates

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images for Ironman

Quickly

  • Follow along for live updates, photos, videos, race statistics and more from the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.
By Brian T. Dessart
October 13, 2017

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII – As he covers the 2017 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, readers can follow along with Sports Illustrated contributor Brian Dessart through his live Twitter feed below. As the weekend progresses, he'll be posting photos, videos, race statistics and much more. 

​More Ironman coverage

• Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 Ironman World Championships

• Highlights from the 2016 Ironman world championship in Kona

• Ironman World Championship: Sports Illustrated's 50 greatest photos

• Ironman in Kona: Tom Warren's victory that started it all

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters