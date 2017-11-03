The 2017 TCS New York City Marathon happens on Sunday, but even you aren’t racing yourself, you can still snag a pair of the Big Apple-themed, marathon-inspired sneakers that pay tribute to the race. From reflective details to fun patterns reminiscent of iconic New York City places and things, here are five limited-edition sneakers that will get you pumped up for a 26.2-mile adventure through the five boroughs.

Courtesy of New Balance

​

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v7 NYC Marathon

New Balance is the official race sponsor of the 2017 New York City Marathon and the brand has a handful of special edition sneakers to celebrate the race. As a race sponsor, this brand’s four iterations are the official kicks of the city's 26.2. We love the white, black red and gold 1080v7, for its comfort, performance and overall look.

To buy: $165; newbalance.com

Courtesy of Brooks

Brooks Conquer the Apple Adrenaline GTS 18

Brooks made this shoe really special for the NYC Marathon runners with a creative spin on the race route. The sneakers have a map of the city’s five boroughs on the upper, including a dotted line illustrating the marathon race course, and each borough’s color is marked by a specific type of apple grown in New York State.

To buy: $120; brooksrunning.com

Courtesy of Saucony

Saucony ISO NYC Freedom

Designed in a fun color way reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty, this shoe is designed for speed and enhanced energy return for a cushioned run through all 26.2 miles.

To buy: $160; saucony.com

Courtesy of Altra

Altra Torin 3.0 NYC

These special edition NYC Marathon shoes have a fun subway sign on the tongue, lots of reflective details and the words “RUN NYC” written across the back of the shoes.

To buy: $135; altrarunning.com, amazon.com

Courtesy of Asics

Asics Gel-Kayano 24 NYC

Colorful cartoon-like illustrations of quintessential New York items (think pizza, taxis, the Empire State building) really pop against the sleek black backdrop.

To buy: $170; asics.com, amazon.com