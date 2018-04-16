The 122nd running of the Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 16. Boston is the second World Marathon Major of the year after February's running of the Tokyo Marathon and just one week before the London Marathon.

This year's Boston Marathon features a deep women's elite race that includes reignin champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya facing stiff competition from American stars. Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan decided to put off retirement after winning the 2017 New York City Marathon so that she could try to win her homeown race. The field also includes Jordan Hasay (the second-fastest U.S. marathoner of all-time), Molly Huddle (a 26-time U.S. champion on the track) and Desiree Linden (the 2011 Boston Marathon runner-up).

The men's race is headlined by a rematch between last year's winner Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya and two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp of the United States. Rupp went on to win the 2017 Chicago Marathon in October. The men's elite field includes more than a dozen men who have run under 2:10.

Details on how to watch the race can be found below:

Time: The Boston Marathon will begin with the men's wheelchair race at 9:02 a.m. The women's wheelchair race commences at 9:04 a.m. The elite women will run at 9:32 a.m. The men's elite field and the first wave of runners will go off at 10 a.m.

TV: The race will be broadcast on NBCSN

Live stream: The race will be streamed commercial free on NBC Sports Gold for subscribers with the "Track and Field Pass"

Live results: There will be a live leaderboard on BAA.org