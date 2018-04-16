BOSTON – Desiree Linden became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years as crossed the finish line in 2:39:54 in her sixth attempt at the race.

She is since the first American woman since Lisa Rainsberger broke the tape in 1985.

Linden, who trains with the Hansons-Brooks Project in Michigan, used a 6:09 mile at Mile 22 to pull away from Kenyan Gladys Chesir and Ethiopian Mamitu Daska.

Linden was in her sixth Boston Marathon and has previously come as close as second place in 2011 to win, when she was six seconds shy of the victory. The two-time Olympian has consistently been the fastest or second-fastest marathoner for the United States in eight of the past 10 years.

“I feel like I said I’d like to win in 2011 and no one really cared,” Linden told SI about being vocal about the win in 2017. “In 2015, I said it again. No one really cared. I’ll keep saying it whether people are paying attention or not."

The weather at the start of the race in Hopkinton was 38° F with winds gustng up to 18 miles per hour.