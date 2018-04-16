On a day where American Desiree Linden shocked the country on her way to becoming the first American women to win the Boston Marathon since 1985, runner-up Sarah Sanders has the most compelling story.

Sanders finished the race about four minutes behind Linden, but does not appear to be a professional runner. In fact, Sellers is a full-time nurse at the Banner Health Center in Arizona, her husband, Blake, told the Boston Globe on Monday, leading many to wonder who this surprise star is and where she came from.

But who is Sarah Sellers?? Asking for a friend, and basically a nation? — GracieCoburnWillette (@graciecoburn) April 16, 2018

Is Sarah Sellers a country music star? And the 2nd place winner of the Boston marathon? I’m doing some minor stalking. — jocelyn (@jcbonn) April 16, 2018

Before today, I had never heard of Sarah Sellers. She has now finished second in Boston in a PB (!!!) of 2:44:05 in what was her second marathon to date. — Jon Mulkeen (@Statman_Jon) April 16, 2018

Sarah Sellers is second place for the women. We'll have more information on her shortly. Like many other outcomes today, it isn't what we expected. — Erin Strout (@erinstrout) April 16, 2018

Prior to Monday, Sellers had run in just one marathon, the Huntsville Marathon in Utah, which she won to qualify for Boston.

When she found out she placed second, "she still didn’t believe them,” her husband said . "She was in disbelief. It is quite an accomplishment. I was amazed."

Her husband revealed that Sellers had been training at 4 a.m. before work and hoped to qualify for the Olympic trials by placing in the top 15 of Boston's event. She attended Weber State University in Utah, the same school as NBA star Damian Lillard, where she competed in long-distance events.

Although the day was full of surprises, Sellers proved to be one of the biggest of the day with her performance.