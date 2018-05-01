PHOTOS: Nike Unveils New FlyEase Shoe Assisting Runners With Disabilities

Details of the new Nike shoe to assist runners with disabilities.

By Tim Hackett
May 01, 2018

Nike unveiled the Pegasus 35 FlyEase on Tuesday morning and looks to assist runners with disabilities.

The shoe has been developed in part with testing and insight from Justin Gallegos, a sophomore on the University of Oregon's running club. On Monday, Gallegos, who has cerebral palsy, completed his first half-marathon in Eugene, Oregon, in two hours, three minutes and 49 seconds.

One of the features of the FlyEase line of shoes is the zipper-and-strap system, which enables wearers to "open and close the shoe in one fluid motion." This eliminates the risk that a runner would face if their laces come undone during a race. 

Courtesy: Nike

Geng Luo, Senior Researcher of Biomechanics at Nike's Sport Research Lab, and his team analyzed the kinetics of Gallegos' unique stride and gait to "learn which areas of his shoe to reinforce." Individuals with cerebral palsy often have gaits that result in a high force of impact concentrated in a small area of the forefoot, as well as an unstable balance, so the new shoe features heightened durability and cushioning in the forefoot to reduce shear as well as a stable platform to improve balance. 

Courtesy: Nike

The Nike Pegasus 35 FlyEase will be available on July 1.

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)