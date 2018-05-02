Inside the World of Mental Coaching in Major League Baseball

Quickly

  • San Francisco Giants mental performance coach and former all-star pitcher Bob Tewksbury explains the mental side of baseball and why a record 27 of the 30 MLB clubs employ a mental skills coach this season.
By Jamie Lisanti
May 02, 2018

Advanced metrics may be an indelible part of baseball, but another strategy is becoming invaluable to the game: harnessing the power of the mind. This year, a record 27 of the 30 MLB clubs employ a mental skills coach—longtime MLB pitcher Bob Tewksbury holds the position for the San Francisco Giants. Here, he discusses the world of mental performance and the psychology behind baseball, as detailed in his forthcoming book, Ninety Percent Mental.

On mental coaching becoming a trend and more accepted in baseball

"Since I started doing this with the Red Sox in 2004, the players have started to come around as it’s become more normalized. But it’s not for everybody. Some people just don’t want to talk about [the mental process] or they’d rather do something physical to help them perform better. A lot of guys think it's a gimmick or a quick fix. You have to buy in and make it a part of your routine. You have to be committed to the process."

Ninety Percent Mental

by Bob Tewksbury

San Francisco Giants mental skills coach and former All-Star pitcher Bob Tewksbury discusses the hidden game of baseball, such as how players use techniques of imagery, self-awareness and strategic thinking to maximize performance.

BUY NOW

On why MLB players need to focus on mental skills

"When [former Giants pitcher] Matt Cain threw a perfect game, he said he didn’t even know what he had until the eighth inning. When people are in the zone like that, they don’t think about anything and just play. But those times are not often.

What I hear all the time is athletes say, 'I just wish I could stop thinking and just go perform.' And I say, 'No, I just want you to think the right things.' If athletes were truly honest, they would say that the only difference between their best and worst performances is how they talked to themselves. Usually it comes back to a thought process that triggers something."

On what he actually does to help players perform better

"I made the imagery program for [Cubs pitcher] Jon Lester because he was searching for another edge. Imagery is way to help your confidence but it is also an exercise of concentration. It is a visualization technique that takes deliberate meditation to stay focused on the tasks. The other part of it is talking about the game: What were you thinking in the third inning when you had two guys on and nobody out? It’s the same as psychotherapy: if the client is not 100% honest with the counselor, they really can’t help them. And so if the player shares his true feelings about when he was on the mound, then I can map out a plan."

How does an athlete like Jon Lester use Tewksbury's program to get ready to compete?

Here’s a look at Lester’s preparation in the hours before a game.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

FOCUS

Designed to help increase and sharpen focus, Lester uses index-card-sized "focus grids," where he must locate a number in a jumbled-up puzzle, to help sharpen his focus before ballgames. The cards look like crossword puzzles, with numbers from 00 through 99.  

LISTEN

While he does the focus exercises at his locker, Lester also listens to audio programs designed to help him shift his focus to individual pitches. The programs contain five or six one-minute exercises that accompany the grids, each with different instructions.

VISUALIZE

In a sleep room at Wrigley Field, Lester puts on headphones, closes his eyes and does breathing exercises as Tewksbury's voice leads him through game situations.

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)