Watch: Nike Surprises Runner With Cerebral Palsy By Offering a Professional Contract

Screenshot via YouTube @ElevationOm

Runner Justin Gallegos became the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a contract with Nike.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2018

Gallegos, a junior at Oregon and member of the school’s running club, was told the news at the end of a recent practice. John Douglass, Nike’s insight’s director, showed up to give Gallegos his contract and a film crew from Elevation 0m was there to capture his reaction.   

The video showing Gallegos' reaction to the news was released on Saturday, which was World Cerebral Palsy Day.

Gallegos posted about the moment on Instagram and said: "You don’t realize how realistic and emotional your dreams are until they play out before your very eyes!"

He said it was perhaps the most emotional moment in the seven years he has been running.

View this post on Instagram

Today on world Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day, I reached a milestone in my running journey! Today I made Nike history and became the very first athlete with Cerebral Palsy to sign a contract with Nike! You don’t realize how realistic and emotional your dreams are until they play out before your very eyes! Signing this contract was a huge success for me and I would not have made it without my friends and family and teammates! This was perhaps the most emotional moment in my seven years of running! Growing up with a disability, the thought of becoming a professional athlete is as I have said before like the thought of climbing Mt. Everest! It is definitely possible, but the odds are most definitely not in your favor! Hard work pays off! Hundreds of miles, blood, sweat, and tears has lead me here along with a few permanent scars! But the journey is damn sure not over!!! Looking back, I would guess there is only a few select people who would see me were I am today! I have gone through just about everything in the book to be where I am today! I was once a kid in leg braces who could barely put on foot in front of the other! Now I have signed a three year contract with Nike Running! Trust the process! And most of all trust in God! God is good! Thank you to all my friends, family, and teammates on running club, and now a brand new atmosphere on teammates with Nike! This moment will live forever! Thank you everyone for helping show the world that there is No Such Thing As A Disability! #ProfessionalAthlete #SWOOSH #Nike72 #NikeTrackandField #NikeXC #ThereIsNoFinishLine #StrongerEveryMile #NoSuchThingAsADisability #NikeRunning #Limitless #Breaking2 Video Credits: @elevation0m

A post shared by Justin "Magic" Gallegos (@zoommagic) on

According to Running Magazine, Gallegos used a walker as a toddler and preschooler before he started physical therapy to help improve his stride. In high school, his story came to Nike's attention and he has since helped the brand develop a shoe for runners with disabilities – the FlyEase. The shoe has a zippered heel that makes it easier to get on and off.

Gallegos' dream is to break the two-hour mark in a half marathon. This past April, he completed his first half marathon in 2:03:49. He completed his second half marathon in September.

