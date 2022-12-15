When the Raiders reflect on 2022, they can point to Week 13 as a missed opportunity. A disappointing defensive penalty (batting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands) after a winning play helped Baker Mayfield build his comeback story. With a win, Las Vegas would have weathered a couple of receiving injuries (Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow), a challenging schedule (eight road games over 13 weeks), and some defining close character losses (six games by a touchdown or less) to remain a playoff contender. Instead, the Raiders need to run the table with much-needed help to consider 2022 a success.



Despite the clamoring to fire their offensive coordinator by the spoiled Patriots’ fans over the previous 20 seasons, New England remains in the heat of the battle to make the postseason. They tend to win the games they are supposed to while lacking elite receiving talent. The Patriots have six wins in the past nine matchups while letting a game get away in Minnesota and coming out flat defensively vs. the Bears at home.

New England allowed 17 points or fewer in all six of their wins. Their pass coverage (6.7 yards per pass attempt) grades well with a flashy pass rush (45 sacks) in multiple games. Earlier in the season, Baltimore (26/188/4, Green Bay – 35/199/1, and Chicago – 45/243/2) drilled New England in the run game. On the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots continue to struggle to finish drives with touchdowns in the red zone. Their pass attack would be significantly helped by Jakobi Meyers returning to the starting lineup.



Heading into Week 15, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams rank second and third in production at their respective positions. They’ve combined for an impressive 2,995 yards with 23 touchdowns and 126 catches. The return of Renfrow and Waller gives Derek Carr more passing options, but it does affect the offense’s rhythm in their first game back. The main storyline in this matchup is Josh McDaniels facing Bill Belichick.

Moneyline: Patriots (-110) | Raiders (-110)

Spread: NE +1.5 (-125) | LV -1.5 (+105)

Total: 44.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Game Info: December 18th, 2022 | 4 p.m. ET | FOX



Patriots Straight-Up Record: 7-6

Patriots Against The Spread Record: 8-5



Raiders Straight-Up Record: 5-8

Raiders Against The Spread Record: 6-7



Bet on Patriots-Raiders at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

New England is 4-3 on the road while going 6-1 when favored to win. They rank 4th in the league in points allowed (239), behind San Francisco (197), Buffalo (221), and Dallas (229). The Raiders are 3-6 when favored. Since I started writing this article, the betting line has flipped in this game at SI Sportsbook. Despite the money coming in Las Vegas, I’ll ride the better defense with a wager on the Patriots.



The questions about the health of Meyers, Jacobs, and Rhamondre Stevenson have led to no player props being listed as of Thursday night.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.