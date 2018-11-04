2018 New York City Marathon: Live Results, Runner Tracking Information

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Athlete tracking for the 2018 New York City Marathon. Get real time updates.

By Chris Chavez
November 04, 2018

EW YORK – Marathoning’s Super Bowl returns on Sunday morning with more than 50,000 runners taking the streets for the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. Last year’s race was historic with Shalane Flanagan becoming the first American woman to win in 40 years. The men’s race saw 25-year-old Geoffrey Kamworor capture his first world marathon major title. On Sunday, both stars return to defend their titles against strong fields.

This year’s race provides more intrigue with stacked men’s and women’s elite fields. The men’s race features six men that have run under 2:07, while the women’s race has six women that have run under 2:24. 

Check out Sports Illustrated's full preview here.

Live analysis and updates from New York (more recent updates on top)

This post will be updated with live updates as the race goes on.

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)