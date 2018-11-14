A high school senior from Paradise, California qualified for the cross country state championship meet by running on an empty course after initially missing the qualifying race, reports the Chico Enterprise-Record

According to the Enterprise-Record, Gabe Price was supposed to go with his Paradise High School cross-country teammates to compete in the section championship meet on Thursday, Nov. 8. However, on that morning, he received a call from his dad, Bo Price, telling him to collect some important items from the house and go his to his grandparents’ house as the Camp Fire approached Paradise. While the family made it out alive, their house was burned to ash.

Price missed the meet. But his cross-country coach and athletic director made it their mission to make sure he could qualify. The state office ultimately allowed Price to run on the same course at West Valley High, so the family drove up to the high school on Saturday. Everyone expected for Gabe to run on an empty course. Bo called two parents from Chico High School to see if they would come out. Instead, word spread and multiple people came to support him.

"I thought it was just going to be me duking it out, trying to get a time," Gabe Price said, according to the Enterprise-Record. "When we rolled up and the whole Chico team was standing there, I told my dad, ‘That’s a lot of people. What’s going on dad?’ … It was pretty amazing. It was just a moment, probably one that I’m not going to forget."

Price ran the course with several Chico runners. One of the Chico runners wore a watch to set a pace for Price. He needed to run a 17:40 to qualify for state. As Price neared the finish line, onlookers cheered and he finished the race in 17:12.

You can watch the finish here.

Following the qualifier, the Chico team invited Price to go further north to train and get away from the poor air quality. A running store in Arcata, California gave Price some gear. Price will run his final high school race when he competes in the state meet.

A post from Chico high school's Facebook page shared photos of Price, thanking everyone for the support they've received.

Paradise, a town of 27,000, was largely incinerated on Thursday as the Camp Fire in Northern California tore through, killing at least 48 people. It is the deadliest fire in state history. Two people were also found dead in a wildfire in Southern California, where flames tore through Malibu mansions and working-class Los Angeles suburbs. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and over 150 are unaccounted for because of the Camp Fire.

More than $5,000 has already been raised for the Price family through a GoFundMe page.

Support for the community has poured in, and the 49ers invited the Paradise high school football team to their Monday night game against the Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.