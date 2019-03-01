Necropsy Report Identifies Mountain Lion Killed by Colorado Trail Runner as a 'Kitten'

Travis Kauddman said the encounter was "just like a wrestling match."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 01, 2019

The mountain lion a Colorado trail runner killed in early February was identified as "a kitten," wildlife officials revealed on Thursday.

According to the final necropsy report performed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife veterinarians in Fort Collins, the lion Travis Kauffman killed during his 12-15 mile run on Feb. 4 was identified as a 24-pound, three or four month old kitten. The animal was heavily sacavenged after its death and had an estimated live weight of 35 to 40 pounds. 

Kauffman spoke publicly about the encounter for the first time on Feb. 14, saying that it was "just like a wrestling match." When Kauffman saw the lion, the 31-year-old trail runner said he put his hands up and started yelling. The juvenile lion was 10 feet away but kept getting closer and eventually latched onto Kauffman's wrist with his jaws. Kauffman tried to stab the lion with sticks after pinning down its back legs. When that failed, he hit the lion in the head with a rock that he managed to grab. 

Kauffman eventually managed to escape with his life after suffocating the mountain lion by stepping on its neck.

The necropsy confirmed Kauffman's story. The animal had abrasions and bruising on the top of its head, with additional abrasions on the bridge of its nose and above the right eye. The larynx and trachea had extensive small hemorrhge pinpoints, indicating strangulation.

Wildlife officials said even though the lion was young, Kauffman did everything right in defending himself and praised him for being able to fend off the mountain lion.

Larimer County officials said they removed additional lions that they believed to be siblings of the juvenile lion involved in Kauffman's attack. The animals were generally in "good condition, hungry, but not emaciated."

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message