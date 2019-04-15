2019 Boston Marathon: Live Results, Runner Tracking Information

The 123rd running of the Boston Marathon is upon us. More than 30,000 people are expected to run from Hopkinton to Boylston Street. 

Rain and heavy rain came down in Boston about from late Sunday night and into Monday morning but the race forecast is calling for wet and cool conditions in the 60s.

Des Linden became the first American woman to win the race in 33 years after contemplating dropping out of the race, assisting her Olympic teammate who took a 15-second bathroom stop and then breaking away at the 22-mile mark. Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi entered with a 2:08:14 personal best had broadcasters thinking he was crazy for his aggressive start to the race. However, Kawauchi reeled back and caught Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui with about a mile to go to win in 2:15:54—the slowest winning time since 1976.

You can watch the race on television on CBS Local and NBC Sports Network. The race will also be live streamed on CBS Boston and NBC Live Extra.

This post will be updated with live updates on the elite men's and women's race from Boston.

Start times:

Men’s Push-Rim Wheelchair - 9:02 a.m

Women’s Push-Rim Wheelchair - 9:04 a.m.

Handcycles & Duos Participants - 9:25 a.m.

Elite Women - 10:00 a.m.

Wave One - 10:02 a.m.

Wave Two - 10:25 a.m.

Wave Three + Wave Four - 10:50 a.m.

Live Tracking Information: A live leaderboard is available on the BAA official website. If you know someone running the Boston Marathon and are interested in tracking an athlete, you can download the Boston Marathon mobile app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play store. AT&T has also set up tracking by texting the athlete's bib number to 234567.

