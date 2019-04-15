The 123rd running of the Boston Marathon is upon us. More than 30,000 people are expected to run from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

Rain and heavy rain came down in Boston about from late Sunday night and into Monday morning but the race forecast is calling for wet and cool conditions in the 60s.

Des Linden became the first American woman to win the race in 33 years after contemplating dropping out of the race, assisting her Olympic teammate who took a 15-second bathroom stop and then breaking away at the 22-mile mark. Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi entered with a 2:08:14 personal best had broadcasters thinking he was crazy for his aggressive start to the race. However, Kawauchi reeled back and caught Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui with about a mile to go to win in 2:15:54—the slowest winning time since 1976.

Preview: Your complete guide to the men's and women's elite races

This post will be updated with live updates on the elite men's and women's race from Boston.

The elite women cross the first mile split in 5:47. Americans Des Linden and Sara Hall up toward the front.



Last year’s first mile was slower than six minutes in the awful weather conditions. #BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa takes Sharon Cherop and Mare Dibaba take the women’s elite field through Mile 4 in 22:22 (5:24 split). Des Linden leads the chase pack that isn't too far behind. #BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

Worknesh Degefa drops a 5:17 split for the 5th mile. She’s surged ahead of the women’s elite field. Still a long way to go. Let’s see how this move pays off. She’s got a 2:17:41personal best from the Dubai Marathon in January. #BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

Degefa picked it up to a 5:13 for the sixth mile. Hits the 10K mark in 33:58. She’s 14 seconds up on Sharon Cherop and Mare Dibaba. The bigger chase pack (ft. the Americans) is 30 seconds behind her. #BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

Lilesa Desisa, the 2018 NYC Marathon champion + 2013/2015 Boston Marathon champion, has been up toward the front of the men’s elite pack in the early miles. USA’s Jeffrey Eggleston also doing some leading. #BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

The men hit the 10K mark in 30:21. A huge pack of runners still in contention. No big moves yet. #BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa hits 20K in 1:06:59 & the half in 1:10:40. She’s on pace to run a 2:21.



No one else is in sight behind her. The elite women’s chase pack is two minutes, 26 seconds behind her. USA’s Des Linden, Jordan Hasay and Sally Kipyego in there.#BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

Could the American contingent of Dathan Ritzenhein, Scott Fauble and Jared Ward be up to something? They were leading going through Mile 9 in 44:08. Still lots of racing to go. #BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

2018 champion Yuki Kawauchi is 30 seconds behind the lead pack through 15K. #BostonMarathon — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 15, 2019

Start times:

Men’s Push-Rim Wheelchair - 9:02 a.m

Women’s Push-Rim Wheelchair - 9:04 a.m.

Handcycles & Duos Participants - 9:25 a.m.

Elite Women - 10:00 a.m.

Wave One - 10:02 a.m.

Wave Two - 10:25 a.m.

Wave Three + Wave Four - 10:50 a.m.

