This is what's at stake when runners cross the finish line at this year's Boston Marathon.
Winning the Boston Marathon isn't always just about the fame and glory.
According to the Boston Athletic Association, top finishers in the overall, masters, and push-rim wheelchair divisions will receive over $830,000 during this year's race. The fastest overall man and woman each win $150,000, while second place for each category gets $75,000 and third place takes home $40,000.
For the masters division, the first place man and woman each get $10,000. Each category receives $5,000 for second place, $2,500 for third, $1,500 for fourth, and $1,000 for fifth. The top man and woman in the push-rim wheelchair division will earn $20,000.
By comparison, the New York City Marathon and Chicago Marathon winner earned $100,000.