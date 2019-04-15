Winning the Boston Marathon isn't always just about the fame and glory.

According to the Boston Athletic Association, top finishers in the overall, masters, and push-rim wheelchair divisions will receive over $830,000 during this year's race. The fastest overall man and woman each win $150,000, while second place for each category gets $75,000 and third place takes home $40,000.

For the masters division, the first place man and woman each get $10,000. Each category receives $5,000 for second place, $2,500 for third, $1,500 for fourth, and $1,000 for fifth. The top man and woman in the push-rim wheelchair division will earn $20,000.

By comparison, the New York City Marathon and Chicago Marathon winner earned $100,000.