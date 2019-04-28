Watch: London Marathon Runner Dressed as Big Ben Struggles to Fit Under Finish Line

Screenshot/Twitter

This Big Ben runner had a hard time fitting under the finish line of the London Marathon on Sunday.

By Jenna West
April 28, 2019

We know plenty about the tale of London Bridge falling down, but on Sunday, Big Ben almost took a topple.

Don't worry. We're not talking about the actual clock that stands high above London.

During Sunday's London Marathon, runner Lukas Bates tried to set the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest marathon runner dressed as a landmark, according to the BBCBates chose to dress as Big Ben but unfortunately had a little trouble passing under the banner at the finish line.

A race worker tried to help Bates bend over so he could get through, but it was a bit of a struggle. Another runner also came to their aid, and Bates eventually managed to squeeze under the arch. Watch the funny moment below.

Bates, who ran the London Marathon for the fifth time on Sunday, finished at three hours and 54 minutes. The world record was for 3:34:34. It looks like he couldn't beat the clock.

