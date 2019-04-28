We know plenty about the tale of London Bridge falling down, but on Sunday, Big Ben almost took a topple.

Don't worry. We're not talking about the actual clock that stands high above London.

During Sunday's London Marathon, runner Lukas Bates tried to set the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest marathon runner dressed as a landmark, according to the BBC. Bates chose to dress as Big Ben but unfortunately had a little trouble passing under the banner at the finish line.

A race worker tried to help Bates bend over so he could get through, but it was a bit of a struggle. Another runner also came to their aid, and Bates eventually managed to squeeze under the arch. Watch the funny moment below.

After 26.2 miles this is not what you want at the end....#LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/6pYDOVoSub — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 28, 2019

Bates, who ran the London Marathon for the fifth time on Sunday, finished at three hours and 54 minutes. The world record was for 3:34:34. It looks like he couldn't beat the clock.