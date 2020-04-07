Professional ultra marathoner Mike Wardian won the Quarantine Backyard Ultra, a last-man-standing virtual race where runners need to complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour, after running 63 laps for 262.52 miles in 63 hours.

The race started at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday and ended in the late hours of Monday night.

The race had more than 1,000 people participating from around the world and was conducted over Zoom. Runners had to obey social distancing guidelines and run each lap alone before uploading their results to the website and fitness app Strava. It was inspired by Big's Backyard Ultra in Tennessee.

The race featured several professional runners including Wardian, Big's Backyard champion Maggie Guterl and renowned ultra star Courtney Dauwalter. Some runners ran outdoors while others logged their mileage on a treadmill.

Sweden's Anna Carlsson ended up being the last woman standing but dropped out after 44 hours. Then it was down to just two.

Wardian and Radek Brunner were locked in a duel since Monday morning. Wardian ran the same loop in his Arlington, Va., neighborhood for more than 60 hours. Brunner elected for the treadmill in the Czech Republic.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday night, race organizers from Personal Peak Endurance Coaching disqualified Brunner after he failed to start the 63rd loop on the hour. Wardian completed his lap and was named the winner.

"Radek Brunner failed to leave the corral when the bell rang," Personal Peak said in a Facebook post. "This is what makes the backyard format so heart-wrenching. The bell doesn't care. The bell just rings. It is we who care. It is we who do not wish it to end. But it never ends well. It may only end gracefully."

As the winner of the race, Wardian wins a golden toilet paper roll.