SI.com
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Boston Marathon Icon Dick Hoyt Dies At 80

Author:
Publish date:
dick-hoyt-son-rick

Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt passed away Wednesday morning. He was 80 years old.

Hoyt became a Boston Marathon fixture over the past three decades beginning in 1980. He ran the Boston Marathon annually with his son, Rick, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy. Dick and Ricky Hoyt completed 32 Boston Marathons together. Their final race together was in 2014. 

"The B.A.A. is tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt," the Boston Marathon Association said in a statement. "Dick personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots’ Day for more than three decades.

"He was not only a fan favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston."

Hoyt participated in 72 marathons and 257 triathlons alongside his son, per CBS4 Boston. They logged a career-best marathon time of two hours, 40 minutes in 1992.

"No question about it," Rick Hoyt told Sports Illustrated's Rick Reilly in 2005. "My dad is the Father of the Century."

Bryan Lyons took over for Hoyt at the Boston Marathon in 2015. Lyons died at 50 in June 2020.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Ohio celebrates its MAC tournament title
Play
College Basketball

Upset Picks, Cinderella Advice and Bold Predictions

Need bracket advice? Five SI writers give their insight on upset-minded questions around the Big Dance.

An overall view of Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Play
Wrestling

WrestleMania 37 in Tampa to be Held at 36% Capacity

Just a few short months after hosting Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium will be filled with fans again, this time for WWE.

Efrain Alvarez could play for the USA or Mexico
Play
Soccer

USA's Berhalter Encouraged Álvarez to Go to Mexico Camp

Mexican-American rising star Efraín Álvarez is deciding which nation to represent, and the U.S. coach wants him to have all the information possible before choosing.

lebron-james-lakers
NBA

LeBron James Hopes to Own NBA Team ‘Sooner Than Later’

James bought an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman in the ring with the other members of D-Generation X
Play
Wrestling

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Eyes a Return to the Ring

“I didn’t leave this business on my terms,” Waltman says.

AJ Green
Play
NFL

Report: Cardinals Sign WR A.J. Green to One-Year Deal

Green's contract reportedly is worth $8 million with $6 million guaranteed.

dick-hoyt-son-rick
Edge

Boston Marathon Icon Dick Hoyt Dies At 80

Dick Hoyt and his son, Rick, became Boston Marathon fixtures for over three decades beginning in 1980.