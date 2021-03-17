Boston Marathon Icon Dick Hoyt Dies At 80

Stew Milne/AP

Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt passed away Wednesday morning. He was 80 years old.

Hoyt became a Boston Marathon fixture over the past three decades beginning in 1980. He ran the Boston Marathon annually with his son, Rick, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy. Dick and Ricky Hoyt completed 32 Boston Marathons together. Their final race together was in 2014.

"The B.A.A. is tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt," the Boston Marathon Association said in a statement. "Dick personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots’ Day for more than three decades.

"He was not only a fan favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston."

Hoyt participated in 72 marathons and 257 triathlons alongside his son, per CBS4 Boston. They logged a career-best marathon time of two hours, 40 minutes in 1992.

"No question about it," Rick Hoyt told Sports Illustrated's Rick Reilly in 2005. "My dad is the Father of the Century."

Bryan Lyons took over for Hoyt at the Boston Marathon in 2015. Lyons died at 50 in June 2020.