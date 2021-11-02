Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden: Why I Drank Champagne Out of a Shoe to Celebrate
Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden: Why I Drank Champagne Out of a Shoe to Celebrate
Publish date:

Boston Marathon Runners Will Be Required to Be Vaccinated for 2022 Race

Author:

The 2022 edition of the Boston Marathon, which is set for April 18, will require all participants to be fully vaccinated to run in the race, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday.

Runners will need to provide proof of vaccination prior to the race day. The proof of vaccination must include a vaccination series of a World Health Organization (WHO) certified vaccine before runners can pick up their bibs on April 15. 

“As we look to return to the traditional Patriots’ Day date for the first time since 2019 and allow for as many athletes to participate as safely as possible, we know that a fully vaccinated field is the appropriate requirement to implement,” said Tom Grilk, President & Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. “We had a 93% vaccination rate among our 125th Boston Marathon participants and want to do our part to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as we continue our return to racing.”

Any registered athlete who does not provide their vaccination status will not be allowed to run in the race. Requests for medical exemptions made by athletes will be reviewed individually.

SI Recommends

Entries for the marathon will not be deferred, refunded or transferred to a future marathon. Registration for the next Boston Marathon will open at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 8 and close at 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 12. 

For the 2021 edition of the race, which was moved from April to October 11 due to the pandemic, the BAA required participants to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the race start time.

YOU MAY LIKE

The start of the 2019 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass.
Play
Edge

2022 Boston Marathon Runners Must be Fully Vaccinated

Any registered runner who does not provide his or her vaccination status will not be allowed to run in the race.

mike-white-jets-first-game-good
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Dynasty Stock Watch: Buy, Sell, Hold Trade Advice

Should you invest in a pair of rookie Jets who shined against the Bengals, and how should you handle Calvin Ridley?

Scottie Pippen watching a basketball game
NBA

Scottie Pippen Calls Michael Jordan 'Condescending' in New Book

The former Bulls star was not a fan of how his teammate portrayed him in the series.

Marcus Smart
NBA

Marcus Smart Critical Of Tatum, Brown in Loss

Celtics guard Marcus Smart called out teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after the team lost its third straight game on Monday night.

lebron-james-odell-beckham
NBA

LeBron James Weighs in on Browns' Odell Beckham Situation

The King has weighed in on his buddy Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. against the Cardinals
NFL

Odell Beckham's Father Posts Video of Son Getting Open

Odell Beckham Sr. posted an 11-minute video on Instagram of missed opportunities for Browns quarterbacks where his son was open on a route.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter
Soccer

USMNT Adds Camp, Friendly vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

The December camp will take place outside of the FIFA calendar and feature mostly domestic-based talent, but it won't replace the traditional January camp.

joe-judge
Play
Extra Mustard

Can We Finally Retire This Awful Media Cliché?

Stop getting fooled by coaches who 'win a press conference'