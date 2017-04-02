Watch: Hardy Boyz make surprise return to WWE for WrestleMania 33, win tag belts
Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to the WWE at Wrestlemania 33 at Camping World Stadium on Sunday night, winning the Raw Tag Team Title belts from Gallows and Anderson in a ladder match. The match was originally supposed to be a triple threat before the Hardys were announced as surprise entrants at the very last minute.
Watch the Hardy Boyz return below:
IT'S THE HARDY BOYS pic.twitter.com/IYtoRLlMDf— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2017
Jeff Hardy jumped off a ladder to secure the win:
Welcome back #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YwQkC3YNXA— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2017
The brothers were previously with Ring of Honor and recently denied rumors that they were offered WWE contracts.