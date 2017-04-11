Extra Mustard

Video: MC Hammer dancer-turned-football coach still has the moves

Extra Mustard
19 minutes ago

Alonzo Carter has a lengthy resume as a football coach. He won championships at the high school level, spent six years in junior college and is now the running backs coach for San Jose State. As impressive as his football accomplishments may be, his previous career is even more amazing. 

Carter, an Oakland native, used to be the lead dancer and head choreographer for MC Hammer. He starred in and trained the dancers for the iconic “U Can’t Touch This” video. All these years later, he’s still got the moves. 

Trying to copy that slick footwork would be way harder than any agility drill Carter puts his players through. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters