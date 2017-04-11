Alonzo Carter has a lengthy resume as a football coach. He won championships at the high school level, spent six years in junior college and is now the running backs coach for San Jose State. As impressive as his football accomplishments may be, his previous career is even more amazing.

Carter, an Oakland native, used to be the lead dancer and head choreographer for MC Hammer. He starred in and trained the dancers for the iconic “U Can’t Touch This” video. All these years later, he’s still got the moves.

Trying to copy that slick footwork would be way harder than any agility drill Carter puts his players through.