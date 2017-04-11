Extra Mustard

Yep, that’s Tony Romo suited up for Mavs shootaround

0:42 | NBA
Report: Mavericks will honor Tony Romo, former QB will suit up one last time
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Tony Romo is a Dallas Maverick for a day: The recently retired, longtime Cowboys quarterback has become the star of the Mavs’ fan appreciation night.

So, here he is at practice, donning the No. 9 jersey. Not actually practicing, but he’s suited up for sure.

By all accounts, Romo was a standout high school basketball player in Wisconsin, a state that loves its high school hoops. 

Here is a full list of players to wear No. 9 for the Mavericks, from most to least recent: Nicolas Brussino, Rajon Rondo, Jae Crowder, Yi Jianlian, Tariq Abdul-Wahad and Howard Eisley.

He’s also in what appears to be the REAL TEAM PHOTO.

Does Romo get a page on Basketball Reference?

When are the Knicks signing Tebow???

