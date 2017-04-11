Yep, that’s Tony Romo suited up for Mavs shootaround
Tony Romo is a Dallas Maverick for a day: The recently retired, longtime Cowboys quarterback has become the star of the Mavs’ fan appreciation night.
So, here he is at practice, donning the No. 9 jersey. Not actually practicing, but he’s suited up for sure.
By all accounts, Romo was a standout high school basketball player in Wisconsin, a state that loves its high school hoops.
Here is a full list of players to wear No. 9 for the Mavericks, from most to least recent: Nicolas Brussino, Rajon Rondo, Jae Crowder, Yi Jianlian, Tariq Abdul-Wahad and Howard Eisley.
He’s also in what appears to be the REAL TEAM PHOTO.
Does Romo get a page on Basketball Reference?
When are the Knicks signing Tebow???