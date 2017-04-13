1. The U.S. dropped the “Mother of all Bombs” in Afghanistan today. Last week, the U.S. launched a missile strike in Syria. Healthcare remains an issue. I can go on and on. However, one reporter at Thursday’s press briefing decided this was a good time to ask press secretary Sean Spicer about the NHL playoffs.

There's no way this guy just asked this question in the middle of talking about the bomb dropped in Afghanistan #BecauseItsTheCup #LGR pic.twitter.com/YmNZaJ06W4 — BLUE YORK (@IamBlueYork) April 13, 2017

2. Bullseye! Anthony Rizzo hit a home run that landed in a fan's beer Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Rizzo hits 1st HR of the season, splashes beer and a fan makes a great catch too. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/DXRV6XsXyC — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) April 13, 2017

3. Giancarlo Stanton appeared on the MLB Network’s “Intentional Talk” Wednesday in quite the outfit: Lion King shorts, tank top, gold chains, shades and funky hat.

4. Anybody wanna get married by a WWE superstar? The New Day’s Big E put out this offer on Twitter.

I may be officiating weddings in LA April 20-22. Hit me if you're weird. MarriedbyBigE@gmail.com. I'm actually not joking. For once. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2017

5. When sports and gossip collide, you get sentences like this about Aaron Rodgers from US Weekly: “The NFL hunk has also been switching up his fitness routine to work out with Nick Jonas, who primarily trains at the star-studded Unbreakable Performance Center. ‘He used to work out in Calabasas with his teammates during the offseason, but this offseason he’s chosen to work out primarily with Nick Jonas in West Hollywood,’ the pal added.”

6. If you need a podcast to listen to, check out Richard Deitsch’s latest show, which features yours truly and Sports Business Journal writer John Ourand rambling about a variety of sports media topics, including Tony Romo to CBS, ESPN choosing Michelle Beadle over Sage Steele for its NBA studio show, what will happen to the WWE’s John Bradshaw Layfield and more.

7. It’s good to be King. LeBron James has gotten a copy of Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album and gave everyone a preview of the the tracks via Instagram.

8. The best story you’ll see today is about an 8-year-old boy who safely drove his 4-year-old sister to McDonald’s for a cheeseburger, fries and nuggets.

9. THE DAILY ROCK: In this vintage segment The Rock gets The Coach to sing "Copacabana," and shows what a great performer he is by quickly recovering when the microphone breaks in the middle of the bit.