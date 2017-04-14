Watch 10 of the best hockey beards grow with these GIFs
There's no beard quite like a playoff beard, and the NHL sees some spectacular efforts in the facial hair department during the postseason. Some players, of course, maintain a healthy amount of facial hair throughout the regular season as well.
The folks over at health2blog.com created some animated GIFs that capture the transformations of NHL players from clean-shaven to fully bearded. Here are 10 of best evolutions of bristly glory.
Kyle Quincey, Columbus Blue Jackets
Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres
Radko Gudas, Philadelphia Flyers
Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks
Jake Muzzin, Los Angeles Kings
Eric Gryba, Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators
Jordie Benn, Montreal Canadiens
Patrick Eaves, Anaheim Ducks
Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
Let the annual beard-growing begin.