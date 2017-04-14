Extra Mustard

Watch 10 of the best hockey beards grow with these GIFs

1:37 | NHL
Is Canada back to reclaim its crown?
an hour ago

There's no beard quite like a playoff beard, and the NHL sees some spectacular efforts in the facial hair department during the postseason. Some players, of course, maintain a healthy amount of facial hair throughout the regular season as well. 

The folks over at health2blog.com created some animated GIFs that capture the transformations of NHL players from clean-shaven to fully bearded. Here are 10 of best evolutions of bristly glory.

Kyle Quincey, Columbus Blue Jackets

Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres

Radko Gudas, Philadelphia Flyers

Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks

Jake Muzzin, Los Angeles Kings

Eric Gryba, Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators

Jordie Benn, Montreal Canadiens

Patrick Eaves, Anaheim Ducks

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Let the annual beard-growing begin. 

