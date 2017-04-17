The funniest signs and shirts at the 2017 Boston Marathon
For most of us mortals, running 26.2 miles hardly seems like a laughing matter. But it turns out there are some pretty funny signs and shirts at marathons, ostensibly to motivate fatigued runners with humor.
Whatever. But you don't have to run the Boston Marathon (or even attend it!) to get a taste of some of the best signs and shirts along the course. There were some pretty awesome signs and shirts at this year's edition of the marathon, and we've rounded them up here for your viewing pleasure.
Enjoy.
Run, like the Falcons refused to do in the fourth quarter
This sign #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/urwYQHqYdl— Garrett Quinn (@GarrettQuinn) April 17, 2017
Too soon
This Boston Marathon sign brilliantly trolls United Airlines https://t.co/YTQ50EMCkO pic.twitter.com/bWEohrl0ic— Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) April 17, 2017
Like a fine-tuned machine?
One of the more popular signs at the start of the scream tunnel. #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/n6Q27ItWPO— Alexandra Wimley (@alexandrawimley) April 17, 2017
Trigger warning
Boston Marathon fans have strong sign game: https://t.co/ZnnBALWTJc pic.twitter.com/X83Zk2cko5— CanadianRunning (@CanadianRunning) April 17, 2017
Good dog
This guy probably finished in fourth place
Even the marathon runners want him out. @MenInBlazers @arseblog pic.twitter.com/giUlVEYRTB— Kit Fox (@kitfoxrw) April 17, 2017
Monday motivation
Best sign of the day nominee from Ashland at #BostonMarathon: "Run fast! I just farted" pic.twitter.com/JR9OTJ8oek— Rob Carter (@RobtheCarter) April 17, 2017
Not a shirt exactly, but still
This might be the greatest finish line photo ever. #BostonMarathon https://t.co/GpjLzvggiK pic.twitter.com/pydtiTm6HL— Runner's World (@runnersworld) April 17, 2017
An unintentional tribute to Gronk, perhaps.