It's no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can sing.

He's shown off his impressive vocal skills many times over the years in his movies and during his days as a WWE superstar. On Tuesday, while helping promote a surprise Melissa Etheridge concert in New York City, The People's Champion treated us to a taste of his favorite song from the rocker, "I'm The Only One."

Instead of the raw grit that Etheridge displayed on her 1993 hit, The Rock gave us a silky smooth version. As always the Great One did not disappoint with this rendition.