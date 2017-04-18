Extra Mustard

Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson passionately sing "I'm The Only One"

What If... Sports Illustrated's covers went the other way?
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

It's no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can sing.

He's shown off his impressive vocal skills many times over the years in his movies and during his days as a WWE superstar. On Tuesday, while helping promote a surprise Melissa Etheridge concert in New York City, The People's Champion treated us to a taste of his favorite song from the rocker, "I'm The Only One."

Instead of the raw grit that Etheridge displayed on her 1993 hit, The Rock gave us a silky smooth version. As always the Great One did not disappoint with this rendition. 

