Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson passionately sing "I'm The Only One"
It's no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can sing.
He's shown off his impressive vocal skills many times over the years in his movies and during his days as a WWE superstar. On Tuesday, while helping promote a surprise Melissa Etheridge concert in New York City, The People's Champion treated us to a taste of his favorite song from the rocker, "I'm The Only One."
Instead of the raw grit that Etheridge displayed on her 1993 hit, The Rock gave us a silky smooth version. As always the Great One did not disappoint with this rendition.
Update. NYC!! The surprise concert is over and as always, Melissa killed it. We feature Melissa in our new historical music documentary series SOUNDTRACKS on CNN. So many iconic artists participated in our 8 part series and not only is Melissa a rock icon and bad ass but she helped usher in a defining movement in our country with her anthemic music. She's a legend. THIS THURSDAY 10pm.