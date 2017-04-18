Extra Mustard

Former WWE wrestler Rosey, Roman Reigns’s brother, dies at 47

SI Wire
24 minutes ago

Former WWE wrestler Matt Anoa’i, known in the ring as Rosey, has died, WWE announced Tuesday. He was 47. 

Rosey was part of a long line of professional wrestlers. His father, Sika, is a WWE Hall of Famer, and his brother, Joe, is current WWE superstar Roman Reigns. 

“We want to let his fans know that he loved them and the wrestling world so much,” the family said in a statement. “In his passing, he left three beautiful young children and a heartbroken family. Please respect the privacy of his children and family as they mourn the loss of this kind, loving, gentle man, who was a father, son, brother and a superhero to us all.”

Rosey’s run with WWE was fairly brief, from 2002 to 2006, followed by a short stint in Japan. Billed at 6'4", 400 pounds, he participated in a weight loss television program in 2007. He was also hospitalized in 2014 with heart trouble. 

