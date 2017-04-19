Five Questions with ... Hornswoggle

Swoggle is former WWE star Hornswoggle. The 30-year-old connected with SI.com to discuss parts of his decade-long tenure with WWE, as well as his current work with Impact Wrestling.

SI.com: When and where is your upcoming ACW Watercity Wrestlecon show in Wisconsin? Also, are you still working with Impact?

Hornswoggle: We have a big show this Saturday at ACW Watercity Wrestlecon in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The show features Bret Hart, myself versus El Torito in WeeLC 2, Vickie Guerrero, Mr. Anderson, Carlito, and Kevin Thorn. I’m also doing here and there appearances with Impact Wrestling.

SI.com: You hid under the ring so often in WWE. Did you have to go under the ring before gates opened? What is it like down there? Are there lights? Or food? Or a place to use the bathroom? Did you bring your phone? How did you spend your time? So many questions exist about your time under the ring.

Hornswoggle: When it comes to being under the ring, I’d either go under before the doors opened or would get snuck under in the dark while a video package played on the screen. There were times when I was underneath for six-plus hours because it wouldn’t work out to sneak me under later in the show. I’d get dressed under there, have plenty of waters, and would normally bring my phone or PSP. Thankfully, I never had a bathroom emergency under the ring.

SI.com: When did you officially become the “King of Small Style”? Did it happen the night of the WeeLC match?

Hornswoggle: The “King of Small Style” moniker was actually an idea that a real good friend of mine back home in Oshkosh, Wisconsin came up with the day I was released by WWE. Nakamura was the “King of Strong Style” and that nickname was hot at the time so I jumped on the bandwagon and made a name of my own. It’s stuck with me ever since.

The night of the WeeLC match was the biggest match of my career. That gave me a ton of amazing memories that will never be able to be taken from me.

SI.com: Given the chance, what is one WWE storyline that you would like to do over?

Hornswoggle: I would love to do the whole “Anonymous General Manager” storyline again. The way it was supposed to turn out was that I was supposed to be this almost mob-boss style character with this Napoleon complex, throwing his power around while running Raw. Obviously things didn't work out that way.

SI.com: What is your best road story from your time in WWE?

Hornswoggle: There are so many road stories that come to mind, it’s almost impossible to come up with one favorite. In a general way, I think traveling with Kofi Kingston and Curt Hawkins would have to be some of the best times I had. Those two are my two best friends that I’ll ever have in wrestling. As far as road stories go, well, you’ll have to just wait a little longer until my autobiography comes out in the very near future.