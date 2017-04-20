Extra Mustard

The Bears want you to guess their schedule based on these very specific food items

The NFL schedule is out, and the Bears got creative in revealing theirs.

By creative, I mean they used various regional foods that you may or may not know to tell you who their opponents are. It is difficult to guess many of these. Just watch.

Here is the answer key. I don’t know all these exotic American food items, but I do know a good slice of cheese when I see one. Effective shade, there.

What is a Cleveland Polish Boy?

Below is Chicago’s actual schedule, if you’re actually interested.

Bear down, I guess.

