The Bears want you to guess their schedule based on these very specific food items
The NFL schedule is out, and the Bears got creative in revealing theirs.
By creative, I mean they used various regional foods that you may or may not know to tell you who their opponents are. It is difficult to guess many of these. Just watch.
Your 2017 #BearsSchedule is served. Let's eat. pic.twitter.com/NoKcUzhRk5— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 21, 2017
Here is the answer key. I don’t know all these exotic American food items, but I do know a good slice of cheese when I see one. Effective shade, there.
Check please! #BearsSchedule pic.twitter.com/GH1Ing6KjW— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 21, 2017
What is a Cleveland Polish Boy?
Below is Chicago’s actual schedule, if you’re actually interested.
Official #Bears 2017 regular season schedule pic.twitter.com/BAb4TuN4TP— Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) April 21, 2017
Bear down, I guess.