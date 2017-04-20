Extra Mustard

Quiz: What kind of anonymous NFL scout are you?

1:38 | NFL
Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

The most interesting part of NFL draft season is seeing what bizarre things anonymous NFL scouts can criticize prospects for. 

Desperate for insight on what teams think of different players in the draft, media members turn to scouts for their analysis and the scouts use their shroud of anonymity to say whatever they want. Their habit for questioning players’ skills in the kitchen offering unkind comparisons draws the ire of NFL fans and players alike.

Do you have what it takes to be ruthless anonymous NFL scout? Take the quiz below and find out.

For more draft coverage, be sure to check out SI.com’s NFL page and The MMQB

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters