Quiz: What kind of anonymous NFL scout are you?

The most interesting part of NFL draft season is seeing what bizarre things anonymous NFL scouts can criticize prospects for.

Desperate for insight on what teams think of different players in the draft, media members turn to scouts for their analysis and the scouts use their shroud of anonymity to say whatever they want. Their habit for questioning players’ skills in the kitchen offering unkind comparisons draws the ire of NFL fans and players alike.

Do you have what it takes to be ruthless anonymous NFL scout? Take the quiz below and find out.

