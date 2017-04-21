Extra Mustard

Extra Mustard weekly wish list

1:38 | MLB
It's now more expensive to be a Cubs fan since they won the World Series last year

Got some extra money to burn? Need a present for a friend? We got you covered. The editors of Extra Mustard have scoured the internet to find you the best items in our new Extra Mustard Weekly Wish List column. 

NHL Remote Phone Charger

Amazon.com | $39.99

David Fizdale "Take That For Data" T-shirt

ifrogtees.com | $19.95

Bluetooth Tracking Tag

Uncommon Goods | $40

NHL League Logo The Goal Light Alarm Clock

Amazon.com | $40  

Breaking Bad, The Complete Series

Amazon.com | $79.99

Personalized Brewery Growler Set with Four Pint Glasses

Brookstone | $65.99

New York Times Custom Birthday Book

Uncommon Goods | $99.95

Hardy Boyz "Reborn by Fate" Official T-Shirt

WWE.com | $24.99

Motorized Grill Brush with Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaning Power

Brookstone | $39.99

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters