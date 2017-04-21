Extra Mustard

Jon Lester offers his seats to fan who cried when he got Cubs tickets

1:05 | MLB
Dexter Fowler shares the best non-baseball advice Barry Bonds has given him
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Nine-year-old Kolt Kyler became an internet sensation this week after he broke down in tears when his dad surprised him with tickets to a Cubs game. 

Kolt’s story also caught the attention of several Cubs players. Anthony Rizzo said he’d give Kolt passes to get on the field for batting practice and Kris Bryant wrote “Can’t wait to see you Kolt!”

It gets even better, though. Jon Lester is going to upgrade their tickets and put Kolt and his family in the seats usually reserved for Lester’s family. 

Kolt and his family will be on hand at Wrigley for Chicago’s game against the Cardinals on June 3. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters