Nine-year-old Kolt Kyler became an internet sensation this week after he broke down in tears when his dad surprised him with tickets to a Cubs game.

Kolt’s story also caught the attention of several Cubs players. Anthony Rizzo said he’d give Kolt passes to get on the field for batting practice and Kris Bryant wrote “Can’t wait to see you Kolt!”

It gets even better, though. Jon Lester is going to upgrade their tickets and put Kolt and his family in the seats usually reserved for Lester’s family.

@HannahHimes @Cubs Hey Kolt, I know you guys have tickets but how about you and your dad sit in my personal seats when ya'll come to Wrigley? — Jon Lester (@JLester34) April 20, 2017

Kolt and his family will be on hand at Wrigley for Chicago’s game against the Cardinals on June 3.