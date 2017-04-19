Nine-year-old Kolt Kyler broke down in tears after his father rewarded him for his work on his family's farm with tickets to see the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Kyler has helped his father with cows on his farm and owns two pigs of his own, according to his sister's email to ABC News.

"He also made the travel baseball team again this year so he's been busy with regular season, travel team, farm chores, cub scouts, and he is also an honor roll student!”

Watch the video of Kyler receiving the tickets below:

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

Kyler and his father will be at Wrigley Field on June 3 for the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

You earned it, buddy.