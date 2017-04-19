Extra Mustard

Watch: Cubs fan rewarded for farm work, breaks down after receiving surprise tickets

Nine-year-old Kolt Kyler broke down in tears after his father rewarded him for his work on his family's farm with tickets to see the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Kyler has helped his father with cows on his farm and owns two pigs of his own, according to his sister's email to ABC News.

"He also made the travel baseball team again this year so he's been busy with regular season, travel team, farm chores, cub scouts, and he is also an honor roll student!”

Watch the video of Kyler receiving the tickets below:

Kyler and his father will be at Wrigley Field on June 3 for the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

You earned it, buddy.

