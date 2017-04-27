Extra Mustard

The best and worst suits at the 2017 NFL draft

an hour ago

The NFL draft’s first round was Thursday night, and prospects took the red carpet in a wide variety of fashionable (or not so fashionable) outfits.

Here is a smattering of them.

This guy in the giant hat is not NFL prospect Takk McKinley, but whoever he is, we are glad he was invited to the draft. Two thumbs up. [Just found out that man is his dad.]

This is actually not that bad from Malik McDowell. I can see myself wearing this jacket. Not literally.

As for this one, I think there is too much going on pattern-wise. I know, the one above this is louder.

Spiked shoes are always a mistake. It didn’t work for the NBA’s Kelly Oubre and it does not work now. Unless, of course, Deshaun decides to kick Roger Goodell (gently!)

This is solid all-around from Jonathan Allen.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/thefootballgirl/status/857734831534374913

This is sharp:

And...nobody should ever wear a three piece suit again.

