The best and worst suits at the 2017 NFL draft

Philadelphia's NFL draft a big deal for a city with an ignominious football history

The NFL draft’s first round was Thursday night, and prospects took the red carpet in a wide variety of fashionable (or not so fashionable) outfits.

Here is a smattering of them.

This guy in the giant hat is not NFL prospect Takk McKinley, but whoever he is, we are glad he was invited to the draft. Two thumbs up. [Just found out that man is his dad.]

.@takk McKinley & family with a strong red carpet showing 💪🏼



(@HimmelrichNFL basically screamed when this hat came on screen) pic.twitter.com/UV8oQ3RPEs — Shannon Lane (@ShannonLaneNU) April 27, 2017

This is actually not that bad from Malik McDowell. I can see myself wearing this jacket. Not literally.

As for this one, I think there is too much going on pattern-wise. I know, the one above this is louder.

Spiked shoes are always a mistake. It didn’t work for the NBA’s Kelly Oubre and it does not work now. Unless, of course, Deshaun decides to kick Roger Goodell (gently!)

Deshaun Watson is wearing Christian Louboutin Dandy Pik Pik Flat Smoking Slippers (Cost: $1,995) pic.twitter.com/HS4w1WVHD7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2017

This is solid all-around from Jonathan Allen.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/thefootballgirl/status/857734831534374913

This is sharp:

Kevin King - 7/10. Extra points for the mandarin collar. pic.twitter.com/KVD1rP0vwI — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) April 27, 2017

And...nobody should ever wear a three piece suit again.