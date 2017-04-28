Extra Mustard

Eric Decker carrying son, wheeling daughter through airport is peak #DadLife

2:30 | NFL
Texans swap with Browns to take Deshaun Watson
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

If you're a new dad, we strongly urge you to take some lessons from Eric Decker.

The Jets wide receiver showed you how to navigate an airport with two young kids in tremendous fashion Friday morning, and thanks to his wife, we were able to witness his excellent form.

Jessie James Decker shared the short video on Instagram of her husband carrying their son in his left arm while holding an iPad and wheeling a suitcase with his right hand. The couple's young daughter happened to be comfortably situated on the suitcase, which made for easy transportation.

Getting through an airport with two little kids is more difficult than anything Decker has to do on a football field, so we tip our caps to him on a job well done.

 

 

