The answer to the eternal question “Is Jim Harbaugh really that weird?” appears to be “Yes.”

Harbaugh’s trip to Rome with the Wolverines was already pretty amusing—he was asked to stop playing catch in a mall and gave the pope some Michigan gear—but he really outdid himself on Friday.

The morning began with Harbaugh singing opera as he addressed reporters, which was only foreshadowing the absurdity to come.

Jim Harbaugh singing Ave Maria. pic.twitter.com/do8r8mhqfg — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) April 28, 2017

The highlight (lowlight?) of the day was definitely Harbaugh’s alarmingly dull delivery of Russell Crowe’s dramatic monologue from Gladiator.

Harbaugh reciting Gladiator (assist from Sarah) pic.twitter.com/JUyGHWH5v5 — angelique (@chengelis) April 28, 2017

If you compare Harbaugh’s delivery to Russell Crowe’s in the clip at the top of the page, it’s clear Harbaugh is in the right line of work.