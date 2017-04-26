Jim Harbaugh gave Pope Francis some Michigan gear
Pope Francis does not wear khakis, but he is now the proud owner of some custom Jordans and a Michigan football helmet.
Jim Harbaugh served as the messenger as Michigan football paid a visit to the Vatican and came bearing gifts.
There is no word to describe the inner beauty that shines through the eyes of our Holy Father and his words... "Pray for me" pic.twitter.com/doUpeajuRp— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) April 26, 2017
Isn’t this how the Da Vinci Code started?
@UMichFootball Coach Jim Harbaugh giving #PopeFrancis a little something from Michigan this morning. @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/tTxSwJgZ2T— Alan Holdren (@AlanHoldren) April 26, 2017
Harbaugh on handing the helmet and shoes to the Pope pic.twitter.com/oofYeEX6VB— angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017
Michigan Air Jordan Retro 5's for the Pope @Jumpman23 @UMichFootball #GoBlue #HAILRoma pic.twitter.com/r1r6PI6QYo— Maurice Hurst Jr (@BigPappi73) April 26, 2017
A special delivery from @UMichFootball to @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/0UIfMVjC13— B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) April 26, 2017
Your move, Urban Meyer.