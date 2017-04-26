Jim Harbaugh gave Pope Francis some Michigan gear

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Pope Francis does not wear khakis, but he is now the proud owner of some custom Jordans and a Michigan football helmet.

Jim Harbaugh served as the messenger as Michigan football paid a visit to the Vatican and came bearing gifts.

There is no word to describe the inner beauty that shines through the eyes of our Holy Father and his words... "Pray for me" pic.twitter.com/doUpeajuRp — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) April 26, 2017

Isn’t this how the Da Vinci Code started?

Harbaugh on handing the helmet and shoes to the Pope pic.twitter.com/oofYeEX6VB — angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017

Your move, Urban Meyer.