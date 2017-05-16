These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Sixers have an 11.9% chance of landing the No. 1 pick but there's a 100% chance of love in the air.

A Philadelphia 76ers fan proposed to his girlfriend at a NBA Draft Lottery viewing party hosted by the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast just moments before the ping-pong balls were drawn to determine who lands the top pick in next month's NBA Draft.

Proposals at sporting events can sometimes get dicey but luckily for this fan, she said yes without hesitation.

Watch the proposal below:

TRUST THE PROCESS ... OF LOVE



THESE SIXERS FANS GOT ENGAGED AT A LOTTERY PARTY

📹 @Liberty_Ballers pic.twitter.com/nutCX1VMt2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 16, 2017

There's the power of love and there's also The Process of love.