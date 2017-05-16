Watch: Sixers fans get engaged at NBA draft lottery party
The Sixers have an 11.9% chance of landing the No. 1 pick but there's a 100% chance of love in the air.
A Philadelphia 76ers fan proposed to his girlfriend at a NBA Draft Lottery viewing party hosted by the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast just moments before the ping-pong balls were drawn to determine who lands the top pick in next month's NBA Draft.
Proposals at sporting events can sometimes get dicey but luckily for this fan, she said yes without hesitation.
Watch the proposal below:
TRUST THE PROCESS ... OF LOVE— SB Nation (@SBNation) May 16, 2017
📹 @Liberty_Ballers pic.twitter.com/nutCX1VMt2
There's the power of love and there's also The Process of love.