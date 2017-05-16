Extra Mustard

Watch: Sixers fans get engaged at NBA draft lottery party

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
Tuesday May 16th, 2017

The Sixers have an 11.9% chance of landing the No. 1 pick but there's a 100% chance of love in the air.

A Philadelphia 76ers fan proposed to his girlfriend at a NBA Draft Lottery viewing party hosted by the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast just moments before the ping-pong balls were drawn to determine who lands the top pick in next month's NBA Draft.

Proposals at sporting events can sometimes get dicey but luckily for this fan, she said yes without hesitation.

Watch the proposal below:

There's the power of love and there's also The Process of love.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters