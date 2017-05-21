Extra Mustard

The Rock parodies WWE promo for Saturday Night Live appearance

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live for a fifth time in his entertainment career and joined a short list of celebrities that have accomplished the feat.

In his latest appearance, The Rock parodies a WWE promo under the character "Coco Watch Out."

The wrestler just takes his pre-match insults just a little too far against his opponent, Trashyard Mutt, played by Bobby Moynihan.

Watch the fake promo below:

In case you were wondering about The Rock's recent rumors about running for president, he jokingly said that he's "in" for 2020.

