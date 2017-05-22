Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate gets intense after James' bad game

LeBron James on Game 3 loss: 'I didn't have it'
1. LeBron James had a terrible game on Sunday (11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) in a crazy 111-108 loss against the Celtics. LeBron had been on a dominating playoff run before the Game 3 disappearing act. The comparisons to Michael Jordan were heating up. The takes on Twitter had been red hot, but now they went to white hot.

The takes even got philosophical.

And of course, the takes were downright heated.

Things got ratcheted up an notch after this stat was dropped on Twitter.

That nugget did not sit well with the LeBron backers, who came back with a variety of stats themselves.

Not all the "stats" had to do with on-court performance, either.

And Twitter being Twitter, not call the "stats" were appropriate or in taste. 

Personally, I'm hoping the Cavs beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals so the James-Jordan debate goes to another level and people lose their minds even more.

2. Way more important that LeBron vs. Jordan is this stat.

3. The craziest thing that took place this weekend had nothing to do with the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs or Major League Baseball. It came from the boxing world. After Andre Dirrell's beat Jose Uzcategui by disqualification, Dirrell's uncle nailed Uzcategui with one of the cheapest cheap shots you'll ever see. The uncle has been charged with first and second degree assault.

4. Tony Romo, who apparently has some DJ skills, and Ezekiel Elliott are down with OPP.

5. We're not sure about the number, but this beautiful T-shirt was spotted at Saturday's Rays-Yankees game.

6. During Sunday's Rays-Yankees game, Tampa outfielder Kevin Kiermaier hit himself in the head with a foul ball.

7. The quote of the weekend came from Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who was not happy that the Cubs rained out Saturday's game between the teams very early in the day.

8. I have a feeling many of you will think this is totally farcical. Al Michaels has forgotten all about John Madden and says that Cris Collinsworth is the best analyst of all time in any sport.

9. THE DAILY ROCK: The best part of the Great One hosting this weekend's season finale of Saturday Night Live was that he recreated his iconic fanny pack pic.

Fanny pack and lean take it to a whole other level... #90sRock #WTF #BuffLesbian

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

