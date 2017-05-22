LeBron James on Game 3 loss: 'I didn't have it'

1. LeBron James had a terrible game on Sunday (11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) in a crazy 111-108 loss against the Celtics. LeBron had been on a dominating playoff run before the Game 3 disappearing act. The comparisons to Michael Jordan were heating up. The takes on Twitter had been red hot, but now they went to white hot.

This game proves that Lebron James isn't better than Michael Jordan! — Simon (@grafsimon6) May 22, 2017

The takes even got philosophical.

Lebron James is a better player than Michael Jordan ever was, BUT MJ is the Greatest Of All Time. — Tyler C (@DoctorSwagPants) May 22, 2017

And of course, the takes were downright heated.

Kobe Bryant over LeBron James. How can he be Michael Jordan when he's not even Kobe, maybe Larry Bird. F**k outta here Bronsexuals. https://t.co/PfkI7BkZBQ — Black Mafioso (@rickeyversion1) May 22, 2017

Things got ratcheted up an notch after this stat was dropped on Twitter.

Playoff games with fewer than 15 points:



LeBron James: 6

Michael Jordan: 0 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) May 22, 2017

That nugget did not sit well with the LeBron backers, who came back with a variety of stats themselves.

Playoff triple-doubles:



LeBron James: 17

Michael Jordan: 2 https://t.co/1wmIaNLTHK — Connor O'Keefe (@connorokeefe13) May 22, 2017

Number of series lost in the first round:



LeBron James: 0

Michael Jordan: 3#twoplayergame https://t.co/IzYyLbIrWD — AB (@CzarBrothers) May 22, 2017

2nd Round Exits in middle of their prime -



LeBron James : 0

Michael Jordan : 1 https://t.co/PIlO97w3ek — ABE (@abeabayare) May 22, 2017

Remember when Michael Jordan did this in the Eastern Conference Finals? Bad games happen. pic.twitter.com/zQs6Cx5htR — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) May 22, 2017

Not all the "stats" had to do with on-court performance, either.

Times missed the playoffs because he quit the sport because he was burnt out:



Michael Jordan: 1

LeBron James: 0 https://t.co/qP1vjCqI6N — Mitch Howe (@RealMitchHowe) May 22, 2017

And Twitter being Twitter, not call the "stats" were appropriate or in taste.

Fathers killed by the Mob because they have a gambling problem :



LeBron James: 0

Michael Jordan: 1 https://t.co/IldXMvAmXP — Tyler Amos (@TylerJayAmos) May 22, 2017

Personally, I'm hoping the Cavs beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals so the James-Jordan debate goes to another level and people lose their minds even more.

2. Way more important that LeBron vs. Jordan is this stat.

The Celtics' win over the Cavs as 16.5-point underdogs is the largest postseason upset in the last 20 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) May 22, 2017

3. The craziest thing that took place this weekend had nothing to do with the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs or Major League Baseball. It came from the boxing world. After Andre Dirrell's beat Jose Uzcategui by disqualification, Dirrell's uncle nailed Uzcategui with one of the cheapest cheap shots you'll ever see. The uncle has been charged with first and second degree assault.

4. Tony Romo, who apparently has some DJ skills, and Ezekiel Elliott are down with OPP.

5. We're not sure about the number, but this beautiful T-shirt was spotted at Saturday's Rays-Yankees game.

6. During Sunday's Rays-Yankees game, Tampa outfielder Kevin Kiermaier hit himself in the head with a foul ball.

Don't take your eye off of the ball Kiermaier 😂 pic.twitter.com/tOxwxFLF1R — SportsDragon (@SportsDragon_) May 22, 2017

7. The quote of the weekend came from Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who was not happy that the Cubs rained out Saturday's game between the teams very early in the day.

Craig Counsell on Cubs' call to ppd Saturday game: "It's the first time for us that we've had players treated for sunburn after a rainout." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 21, 2017

8. I have a feeling many of you will think this is totally farcical. Al Michaels has forgotten all about John Madden and says that Cris Collinsworth is the best analyst of all time in any sport.

9. THE DAILY ROCK: The best part of the Great One hosting this weekend's season finale of Saturday Night Live was that he recreated his iconic fanny pack pic.

Fanny pack and lean take it to a whole other level... #90sRock #WTF #BuffLesbian A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jul 16, 2014 at 10:52am PDT

