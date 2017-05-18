Cavs show no sign of rust in Game 1 win over Celtics

1. Remember when Draymond Green called LeBron James a "bitch" during Game 4 of last season's NBA Finals?

LeBron was not happy with the comment, saying afterward, “I’m all cool with competition. I’m all fine with that, but some of the words that came out of his mouth were overboard. I felt like at that point in time it was a little bit outside of basketball.”

Well, since that incident, James, who put 38 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in last night's 117-104 blowout against the Celtics, has been more dominant than ever in the playoffs.

Since Dray called LeBron a bitch:

41-16-7

41-8-11

27-11-11

36-6-13

25-10-7

41-13-12

33-10-4

35-10-4

39-6-4

35-8-7

35-9-6

38-9-7



12 Ws, 0Ls — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 18, 2017

Here's how those numbers stack up for James' career:

Before Green insulted James: ​28.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for his playoff career.

In 12 games since Green insulted James: 35.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Memo to Draymond: When the NBA Finals begin on June 1, lay low. Lay very, very low.

2. There was all sorts of anarchy in Atlanta last night. Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista went bat flip, the Braves got all ticked off and Atlanta reliever Eric O'Flaherty fired some big-time shots at Bautista.

3. We told you the other day that there was a petition to have Warriors' center Zaza Pachulia banned from the NBA after his controversial defensive play led to the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard re-injuring his ankle. Now comes word that one fan has actually filed a lawsuit against Pachulia.

4. I was surprised this didn't get more play yesterday: Mark Cuban openly admitted that the Mavericks tanked this season.

7. Tim Tebow appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and revealed that he's making $1,200 a month to play baseball. Tebow also reitereted that baseball has always been his first love.

8 . The Internet will have a field day with this today. Five Guys was just voted as the best burger chain in America .

9. Everyone on the Internet is posting this today, but it's sooooo damn good that I need to do it as well. RIP, Chris Cornell.

10. THE DAILY ROCK: Last week, I wrote a piece on what it would sound like if The Rock actually does run for President and has to debate Donald Trump. Jimmy Kimmel took thing a step further last night.

