Extra Mustard

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos during the NBA Finals

0:50 | NBA
Warriors sweep their way to NBA Finals
icon
Rebekah Lowin
26 minutes ago

This story originally appeared on Food & Wine.

If you're anything like us, the words "NBA Finals" mean more than just basketball, they also mean "another opportunity to eat things." In which case, you'll be pleased to know that this year Taco Bell promises even more chances to chow down for free.

Here's the lowdown: Just as they did back in 2016, Taco Bell is teaming up with the NBA again to host their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion. If the away team wins or "steals" a game during the Finals, we all win free Doritos Locos Tacos.

That's right: All of us—yes, every single taco-loving American—will have the chance to receive one free Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday, June 13 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. (local time) at participating Taco Bell restaurants... that is, if the away team wins Game One, Two, or Three of the Finals.

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

If the away team wins one of the last games (Game Four through Seven), we still get that free taco. But in that case, we'll have to pick it up a week later on Tuesday, June 20 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at our local participating Taco Bell.

So, just as long as the away team pulls through and wins at least one of these 7 games, we all get chip-flavored tacos. Not too shabby of a deal.

"No matter which team you’re rooting for in this year’s National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, everyone can agree, team Taco Bell is a team every fan can support," the brand stated in a press release. "...Whether you have a stake in the game, your team didn’t make it to the Finals or you don’t even typically watch basketball, everyone can cheer for free tacos and team Taco Bell."

So yes, it will (sadly) take a hometeam losing in front of thousands of their fans, but if it happens we'll all be winners, indeed. Check out Taco Bell's website for more information on how to claim your free taco.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters