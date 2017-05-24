Extra Mustard

LaVar Ball now selling ‘Stay in yo lane’ t-shirt and women's merchandise

2:45 | NBA
LaVar Ball's hot takes could start affecting Lonzo's draft stock
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

LaVar Ball is looking to profit off his recent appearance on Colin Cowherd's FOX show after argument with co-host Kristine Leahy.

She asked Ball how many pairs of shoes he has sold and he responded with "Stay in your lane." On Wednesday night, Big Baller Brand started selling a t-shirt with "Stay In Yo Lane."

Leahy also asked Ball what he was doing to market the company toward women and Ball responded by saying that he wasn't. His website has now added clothing for women.

His son, Lonzo Ball, is expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

