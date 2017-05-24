LaVar Ball is looking to profit off his recent appearance on Colin Cowherd's FOX show after argument with co-host Kristine Leahy.

She asked Ball how many pairs of shoes he has sold and he responded with "Stay in your lane." On Wednesday night, Big Baller Brand started selling a t-shirt with "Stay In Yo Lane."

The Big Baller Brand is apparently ready to profit off the LaVar Ball - Kristine Leahy "Stay in Your Lane" argument pic.twitter.com/MN7spZ7ukd — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) May 25, 2017

Leahy also asked Ball what he was doing to market the company toward women and Ball responded by saying that he wasn't. His website has now added clothing for women.

Big Baller Brand has added some new women's apparel to their website. pic.twitter.com/h9WHAIzLdB — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) May 25, 2017

His son, Lonzo Ball, is expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.