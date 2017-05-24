Extra Mustard

Gronk stars in raunchy music video that is presumably a documentary of his off-season

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Rob Gronkowski stars in a new music video by a band or person or computer algorithm called 3LAU. The video contains footage that I can only assume depicts how Gronk has been spending his off-season. 

He drinks with a woman at a bar. The woman lathers him with soap while they wash a car. He ogles some more women. He serves as a human sushi platter. He has a trampoline pillow fight with even more women. 

Gronk definitely did all of these things this spring. The director deserves a round of applause for editing them together into a cohesive narrative. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters