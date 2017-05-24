Rob Gronkowski stars in a new music video by a band or person or computer algorithm called 3LAU. The video contains footage that I can only assume depicts how Gronk has been spending his off-season.

He drinks with a woman at a bar. The woman lathers him with soap while they wash a car. He ogles some more women. He serves as a human sushi platter. He has a trampoline pillow fight with even more women.

Gronk definitely did all of these things this spring. The director deserves a round of applause for editing them together into a cohesive narrative.