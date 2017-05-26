I’m starting to think that the KBO is the best baseball league in the world. Sure, MLB has Mike Trout and Aaron Judge, but Korea is where Eric Thames was allowed to hit home runs with such terrifying frequency that he was known simply as “God” and where bat flips are an art form.

It’s also where two dudes will run around a rain-soaked tarp in the stocking feet, slipping and sliding all the way.

A game this week between the LG Twins and Doosan Bears was called off because of rain, but LG’s Seok-hwan Yang and Hyung-jong Lee gave the fans something worth sticking around for.

I wonder how long it took them to rip off those soaked uniforms.