Watch: Bryce Harper tells kids participation trophies don’t matter
Nationals outfielder and presumable role model Bryce Harper took some time out of his busy day to tell a bunch of local little leaguers that participation trophies don’t mean a damn thing.
Basically.
At least he was nice about it.
.@Bharper3407 says NO PARTICIPATION TROPHIES! pic.twitter.com/GrGq7oPXJo— Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) May 27, 2017
Harper isn’t entirely wrong, after all — a participation trophy is literally a trophy for participating, which has nothing to do with how you competed, which in reality means nothing. But we like our material things in America, don’t we?
Strangely enough, a bunch of these kids clapped. Maybe there’s hope for us yet.