Watch: Bryce Harper tells kids participation trophies don’t matter

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Nationals outfielder and presumable role model Bryce Harper took some time out of his busy day to tell a bunch of local little leaguers that participation trophies don’t mean a damn thing.

Basically.

At least he was nice about it.

Harper isn’t entirely wrong, after all — a participation trophy is literally a trophy for participating, which has nothing to do with how you competed, which in reality means nothing. But we like our material things in America, don’t we?

Strangely enough, a bunch of these kids clapped. Maybe there’s hope for us yet.

