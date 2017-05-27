These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Nationals outfielder and presumable role model Bryce Harper took some time out of his busy day to tell a bunch of local little leaguers that participation trophies don’t mean a damn thing.

Basically.

At least he was nice about it.

Harper isn’t entirely wrong, after all — a participation trophy is literally a trophy for participating, which has nothing to do with how you competed, which in reality means nothing. But we like our material things in America, don’t we?

Strangely enough, a bunch of these kids clapped. Maybe there’s hope for us yet.